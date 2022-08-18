Hundreds of Jewish worshipers on Wednesday evening entered Joseph's Tomb in Shechem (Nablus), under heavy security by the IDF and the Border Police.

When the Jews entered Shechem, Palestinian Arab terrorists fired at the Israeli troops, who returned fire. The Palestinian Arabs reported that 17 people were wounded and evacuated to hospitals in Shechem.

Among those entering Joseph’s Tomb was MK Ofir Sofer from the Religious Zionism Party, head of the Samaria Reginal Council Yossi Dagan, Likud candidates Dan Illouz and Nissim Vaturi, and right-wing activist Tzvi Succot who is running in the primaries for the Religious Zionism slate.

MK Sofer said, "Following the recent shooting incidents, I arrived tonight, together with hundreds of worshipers, with a clear statement that Joseph’s Tomb is ours forever and terrorism will not deter us. Those who don't want us here, don't want us in the Galilee, the Negev and the center either. Only a persistent fight and belief in our right to our land will lead to a situation where Jews will be able to pray safely and in daylight at Joseph's Tomb."

Dagan said, "The people of Israel are strong and will defeat the barbarians, we will never bow our heads, we will come to Joseph's Tomb again and again and again and the flag of Israel will return to fly over this holy place. The people of Israel will win."

Succot said, "The IDF did well to continue allowing worshipers even in the face of the shooting threats of the terrorist organizations. At the same time, we are tired of entering like thieves in the night, the permanent Jewish presence at Joseph's Tomb must be renewed as stipulated even in the Oslo Accords. 22 years too long have passed since the Tomb was abandoned - it's time to return."