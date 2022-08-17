A woman in Saudi Arabia was sentenced to 34 years in prison for retweeting dissidents and human rights activists, the Guardian reported.

Salma al-Shehab, 34, a doctoral student at Leeds University in Britain, was arrested and tried by an anti-terrorist court for posting the occasional support for women's rights issues in Saudi Arabia.

The charges included “assisting those who seek to cause public unrest and destabilize civil and national security by following their Twitter accounts.”

Al-Shehab was initially sentenced to six years in prison for the crime of “cause public unrest and destabilize civil and national security”, but her sentenced was increased by more than five times after the prosecution brought additional charges against her.

After her prison sentence, al-Sheab will be banned from leaving Saudi Arabia for another 34 years.

The tweets which got al-Shebab arrested appear to be retweets of Saudi dissidents and human rights activists in exile who called for the release of political prisoners and for improvement in the area of women's rights in the kingdom.

The European Saudi Organization for Human Rights blasted the sentence as the longest ever given to a human rights activists and said that using counterterrorism laws in this manner “confirms that Saudi Arabia deals with those who demand reforms and critics on social networks as terrorists.”

Human rights activists also condemned the sentence as proof of the further crackdown on dissent and criticism against the regime of Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman.