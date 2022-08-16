The Canadian Jewish Civil Rights Association (CJRCA) is folding up its operations and merging into B’nai Brith Canada’s Matas Law Society.

B’nai Brith said in a statement that it was “delighted with the fortification of the Matas Law Society” that will occur with the joining of the members of a “highly esteemed civil rights association.”

The Matas Law Society is described on its website as “a sub-committee of the League for Human Rights, B’nai Brith Canada, [that] is Canada’s new hub and network for Jewish lawyers.”

The Canadian Jewish Civil Rights Association was a registered Canadian charity whose purpose was to educate the public on issues affecting Jewish civil rights.

“With the rise in antisemitism in Canada and the need to combat it through the use of the law, the CJCRA is extremely pleased to pass the torch on to B’nai Brith Canada, the country’s oldest independent Jewish human rights organization, via the Matas Law Society,” said longtime CJCRA member lawyer Donald Carr. “This next step will help to advance the landscape for Jewish lawyers in Canada and expand their united abilities to be the leading resource for legal matters of concern to the Jewish community.”

“We’re extremely honoured to have these legal giants put their faith in us by transferring their entire membership base and legacy to our Matas Law Society,” B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn said. “The CJCRA has played a critical role in educating the public and addressing threats to Jewish civil rights issues. We are excited by the addition of their hundreds of members, consisting of many of Canada’s leading legal professionals. This will enable us to grow significantly as a central hub for Canada’s Jewish lawyers and law students.”

B’nai Brith established the Matas Law Society for Jewish legal professionals to counter the rise in antisemitism and defend human rights in Canada, the advocacy organization explained.

“In essence, for Canada, there is a need for a more united and unified Jewish advocacy voice,” said veteran CJCRA member lawyer Leo Adler. “After assessing the various groups and reviewing the options, we felt that B’nai Brith Canada’s Matas Law Society was the best entity to have CJCRA join. We’re overwhelmingly enthusiastic about protecting Jewish civil rights through application of the law and look forward to the Matas Law Society’s continued success.”