About 11 families from the haredi sector moved to a new settlement outpost set up near the settlement of Metzad in eastern Gush Etzion.

About 15 homes were erected in the new outpost, which has been named 'Derech Emunah' after one of the books of haredi sage Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky. In addition, a makeshift synagogue and yeshiva were erected,

This is the first so-called 'illegal settlement outpost' to be established by members of the haredi community in Israel.

Moshe David, the coordinator of the outpost, said: "The settlement Derech Amunah was established on Sunday at midnight by haredi families and yeshiva boys who volunteered to connect the members of the haredi community to the Land of Israel and as a protest against the apartheid policy that is carried out everywhere against Jews regarding the construction in the Jewish state. Baruch Hashem, there is a broad response from the haredi public which surprised all the activists: apparently the issue of settling the land was burning in the public under the surface and we were just the trigger.''

MK Simcha Rotman of the Religious Zionist party welcomed the establishment of the new outpost: "The commandment of settling the Land of Israel, it's amazing to see the strength of these people. Rise up and we will inherit the land."