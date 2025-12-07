Against the backdrop of recent nationalist crime, Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly instructed security authorities to dismantle 14 illegal outposts described as hubs for Jewish terrorism and nationalist offenses, military correspondent Nir Dvori reported for Channel 12’s Weekend News.

Following Netanyahu’s alleged decision, the defense establishment has been preparing to address both the outposts and the violent offenders residing there.

A senior political official, however, rejected the report outright: “The Prime Minister is not involved at all in evacuating outposts. The Prime Minister held a meeting with senior security officials and social service professionals in order to address a group of delinquent youths who are not part of the settlement movement.”

The official emphasized that the discussions focused on social and behavioral intervention-not on settlement evacuation.