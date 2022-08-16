The Russian Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that explosions at a military ammunition depot in Crimea were “sabotage.”

“On the morning of August 16, as a result of sabotage, a military warehouse near the village of Dzhankoi was damaged,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement, according to the RIA Russian state news agency.

“There are no victims with serious injuries. Necessary measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of sabotage,” the statement added.

The ministry did not give details on the amount of damage that occurred at the depot, including if any equipment and ammunition was destroyed in the blast.

But they said that the explosion destroyed some civilian infrastructure, "including power lines, a power plant, a railway track" and apartment buildings.

Video of the incident showed a large plume of smoke coming from the ammunition site.

Ukrainian officials said that multiple air defence systems had been destroyed, CNN reported.

Recent photos of the site included towering ammunition piles and Russian military vehicles.