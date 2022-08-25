A Russian tourist posing on a beach in Crimea accidentally gave away sensitive information about the Russian military in a photo posted online.

The man posted a photo of himself in a swimsuit on a beach in Yevpatoria Salt Lake near the Black Sea coast in Crimea.

Unknown to the tourist, behind him were Russian military vehicles that gave away the strategic position of Russia’s S-400 air defense systems.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence made fun of the man for his hapless mistake.

“Maybe we are being too hard on Russian tourists… Sometimes they can be really helpful. Like this man taking pictures at Russian air defense positions near Yevpatoria, in occupied Crimea. Thank you and keep up the good work!” the official Defense of Ukraine account tweeted.

According to the New York Post, as soon as the photo was posted, online researchers used it to geolocate the position of Russian forces on July 20, when it was snapped.

The Russian appointed governor of the Russian annexed Crimean city Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozzhaev, released a caution to Russian tourists.

“I remind you: Try to shoot fewer photos and do not upload videos of how our AD works. If you are filming or taking pictures, at least don’t reference to the area,” he wrote on Telegram.