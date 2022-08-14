Israeli singer and songwriter Svika Pick has been found dead in his home at the age of 72. His family became concerned after he suddenly broke contact with them several hours previously and decided to investigate.

Many of Israel's senior figures have paid their respects to the departed artist. President Isaac Herzog commented: "Svika Pick renewed the Israeli cultural landscape and created a revolutionary change in it. His music penetrated hearts and became an inseparable part of the soundtrack of our lives. His extraordinary talent as a creator yielded beautiful pearls to Israeli culture. He was so Israeli and connected deeply to our rich Hebrew roots, and at the same time reflected the beauty of the face of the State of Israel in the whole world. His voice and melodies will continue to play in our loving ears for years to come. My condolences to his family and his many loved ones. May he rest in peace."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid commented: "Svika Pick sang the line 'Music penetrates to the heart' - a sentence that describes with great precision his songs and melodies that penetrated the heart and Israeli culture and became an eternal asset to our people. Svika was a revolutionary artist of his generation, one of the pillars of Israeli pop. Svika passed away today, but the songs and melodies he left behind will continue to be played for many years to come. Sending warm condolences to his family and all his fans."

Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commented: "The late Svika came here as a new immigrant, made his way with courage and talent to the center of Israeli culture, and influenced many. He left behind great songs that entered every home and every heart in Israel. Thank you, Maestro, for the beautiful songs, for the representation in the world and the respect you brought to the Israeli music industry."

Opposition leader Netanyahu commented: "My wife Sara and I mourn the passing of Svika Pick, one of Israel's greatest artists. He had a joy of life that was reflected in his wonderful songs. Svika was and will be an integral part of the soundtrack of our lives. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family. May he rest in peace."

Minister of Culture and Sports Hili Tropper commented: "I feel great sadness over the death of the singer and songwriter Svika Pick, one of Israel's greatest artists. Pick was one of the cornerstones of Israeli music and culture. The hits he created entered every home in Israel and penetrated thousands of hearts and brought Israel great achievements, such as winning Eurovision 1998. I am sure that the sounds that Pick brought to the world will remain here for many years and will continue to be a significant part of the Israeli soundtrack. I share in the family's grief at this difficult time."

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar commented: "The 'maestro' Svika Pick has passed away - one of the most talented creators, musicians and singers who enriched the culture and music in Israel for decades. I loved Svika very much who is responsible for the great works that became the soundtrack of our lives. They will remain with us forever. May he rest in peace."

Transport Minister Merav Michaeli commented "Svika Pick was a trailblazer in Israeli culture, created music and style that did not exist here and received great and justified love and admiration. He leaves us with the music that penetrates the heart, and lights up all souls, and also infects the whole body with a calm rhythm, and then you feel like flying in the air."