Sasson Shaulov's rendition of ElaytZur's "Tamid Ohev Oti" has taken the top spot in Galgalatz and Ynet's 5785 Israeli Annual Hebrew Song Chart.

The chorus of the hit song, which could be heard across Israel from markets to weddings, both religious and secular, translates to: "The blessed G-d always loves me and it will always be only good."

Approximately 40,000 listeners voted, including thousands of regular and reserve soldiers. The winners of musician of the year are: Omer Adam, who also won album of the year for his album "Tasminim Shel Preda," Odeyah, who took first place thanks to her major influence over the past year, and Idan Amedi, who won Performance of the Year for his moving concert tour following his injury in Gaza.

The breakout artist of the year is Yuval Raphael, the Israeli entry in the Eurovision Song Contest, who received local recognition following her international success.