Israeli interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Saturday commented on the attack on Indian author Salman Rushdie.

"The attack on Salman Rushdie is an attack on our freedoms and value," Lapid said. "It is the result of decades of incitement led by the extremist regime in Tehran."

"On behalf of the people of Israel, we wish him a full and speedy recovery."

Rushdie was stabbed multiple times during a speaking event on Friday.

He was taken to hospital care by helicopter and treated for stab wounds to his liver, arm, and one eye, and was on a ventilator as of Friday night.