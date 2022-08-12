The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an antisemitic hate crime that occurred on Tuesday when a Jewish woman was chocked at an Upper East Side subway station.

The 44-year-old woman was chocked by an unidentified male suspect while waiting for the subway, the New York Post reported.

The man made antisemitic remarks to her as she was waiting on the platform at around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, placing his hands around her neck and choking her, police said.

The assault is being investigated as a hate crime by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai hospital for the treatment of her injuries, police said.

