Israel is worried about possible interference by Russia in the upcoming national elections.

According to a report by Ben Caspit in Maariv, Israel has asked Russia to refrain from any form of interference in the election cycle.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), by order of Prime Minister Yair Lapid, contacted its Russian counterpart with the appeal.

Three years ago the former chief of the Shin Bet, Nadav Argaman, warned of potential foreign interference in elections, mainly through cyberspace.

"A foreign nation intends on interfering with the elections in Israel, I don't know in favor of whom or against whom, and I don't know what political interest is behind it, but that nation intends on interfering, it will do it through means of cyber, such as code-crackers, hackers and so on," Argaman said. According to most assumptions, he was referring to Russia.

In recent years Israel has invested much effort in attempting to build firewalls and other security measures against such foreign interference, both by Russia and by enemy states, such as Iran.