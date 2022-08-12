The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday it will no longer recommend quarantines or test-to-stay programs at schools or daycare centers for people exposed to COVID-19, Reuters reported.

The agency also said it was no longer recommending unvaccinated people quarantine after exposure as around 95% of the US population has either been vaccinated, had COVID-19 already, or both.

"This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," said CDC scientist Dr. Greta Massetti in a statement quoted by Reuters.

The CDC said it had updated its recommendations that people exposed to COVID-19 should wear a high quality mask for 10 days and test on the fifth day after exposure, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC's school guidance also removed recommendations to keep children in cohorts in order to reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 exposure.

While the agency removed its test-to-stay recommendations for schools, it did say schools could consider implementing screening for COVID-19 for high-risk activities, such as close contact sports or at key times of the year.