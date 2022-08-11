Former US President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that FBI agents might be "planting" evidence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida following a dramatic raid earlier this week, AFP reported.

"The FBI and others from the Federal Government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, 'planting,'" he added.

The FBI has declined to provide details on the raid at Mar-a-Lago, but sources told Politico that the search of Trump’s Florida estate was part of an investigation of his handling of presidential records.

The National Archives and Records Administration said in February it had sought records from Mar-a-Lago — including classified information — that they said were improperly removed.

Trump and other top Republicans have condemned the raid as politically motivated and a "weaponization" of the Justice Department.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," Trump said of the FBI operation.

In his post on Wednesday, Trump, who is weighing another White House run in 2024, questioned why Democratic rivals former president Barack Obama and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton never came under the same scrutiny.

"Obama and Clinton were never 'raided,' despite big disputes!" he said.