Thousands of visitors are expected to arrive in Gush Etzion this month to take advantage of area tourist attractions, festivals, and a variety of other activities.

In anticipation of the tourism surge, the Gush Etzion Tourism Division has laid out more picnic tables alongside forest hiking trails and at local springs, while the area's bike paths have gotten a facelift.

Visitors can enjoy the country's longest omega at Deer Land Park (Eretz Ayalim), ranger/ATV/jeep rides with breathtaking views, clean and refreshing springs, hikes, local wineries, workshops for the whole family, the Gush Etzion Heritage Museum in Kfar Etzion, and more.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman said: "I invite everyone to come and visit Gush Etzion this month and take part in activities suitable for the whole family. Come enjoy this beautiful and unique part of Israel which combines attractions, heritage sites, and natural beauty."

Some of the other tourist sites in Gush Etzion include: the Tzomet Institute, the Biyar Aqueduct, Shlomo's Farm, The "Havayot" animal experience, The (wood) Workshop of Gush Etzion, Caliber 3 shooting range, Herodian National Park, and much more.