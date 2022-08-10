כך נראה המבצע של הימ"מ והשב"כ בשכם

Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Channel 12 News in an interview on Tuesday evening that "no promise was made to release terrorists, but there will be a dialogue."

"Israel achieved all the goals it achieved, we preserved the freedom of action," said the Defense Minister. "We have a dialogue with the Egyptians, they said they want to act and see how this matter is resolved."

“[Islamic Jihad leader in Samaria] Al-Saadi was rightly arrested and I do not know of any promise to release terrorists - there will be a dialogue about things. I don't want to just promise that they won't be released - we don't keep people in prison for no reason. The issue of the return of the boys is a critical issue, it should be part of the solution for a long-term vision."

"I want to make it clear - Hamas is not Israel's partner, it is one of Israel's targets," he added. "As long as the calm continues in the south - we will allow work and basic economic well-being for the residents of Gaza. This is something that can happen, we have prepared the possibility that Hamas will join the campaign. We are always preparing for a broad development."

"We have to honestly say that the Islamic Jihad is a weaker organization than Hamas, which is weaker than Hezbollah," Gantz explained. "It's not something to be underestimated, we have to treat our enemies the same way, big and small."