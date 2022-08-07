Prime Minister Yair Lapid conducted a security briefing with Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the Kirya in Tel Aviv Sunday morning as the battle against the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization continues.

The meeting lasted about one hour, after which Netanyahu said in a statement to the media: "We are in the midst of battle. I of course fully support the government, the IDF, the security forces. I also strengthen the residents of the south for their firm stand and ask them to continue to observe the directives of the Home Front Command which save lives."

"I received a detailed update, I listened carefully and I gave some advice from my experience not only regarding the current situation but also regarding various areas and I think that these tips can be very useful for Israel's security."

Islamic Jihad has launched about 600 rockets and mortars at Israel since Operation Breaking Dawn began on Friday afternoon. The IDF has struck over 140 Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza over that same period.

Two rockets were fired towards Jerusalem Sunday morning, causing no injuries.