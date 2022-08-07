MK Ahmad Tibi has deleted a tweet alleging that an IAF airstrike killed multiple children in the Gaza strip.

On Saturday night, Joint Arab List MK Ahmad Tibi blamed Israel for the deaths of children in Gaza - despite footage showing otherwise.

The tweet was accompanied by pictures of the dead children and read "This is what the US and the UK refer to as 'Israel’s right to self-defense. Three or more 'dangerous terrorists' killed in Gaza now, clearly today Israel is a safer place."

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, co-chairman of the Zionist Spirit party, responded to Tibi writing, "Liar. We have in our possession videos that prove beyond a doubt that Israel Defense Forces did not strike in Jabalia in the past few hours - a failed rocket attack by Islamic Jihad is responsible for the killing of children in Jabalia."

The IDF today published a video which it claims shows the failed launch and the subsequent rocket strike in the Gaza Strip.