Prime Minister Yair Lapid today, (Saturday, 6 August 2022), spoke with the heads of local authorities in the south and updated them on the progress of Operation Breaking Dawn and assessments looking forward.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to ensure citizens adhere to the directives of Home Front Command, saying that these directives save lives.

The local authority head expressed support for the goals of Operation Breaking Dawn, and said that the residents of the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip are strong and there is support for continuing the operation until security is restored in the area.

Prime Minister Lapid heard from the local authority heads about immediate and longer term needs in the area due to the operation. The Prime Minister also updated them that later today, the Ministries’ Directors-General Forum will convene under the leadership of the Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, with the goal of mapping out, synchronizing, and streamlining services to residents in order to assist as much as possible.

Participating in the discussion were Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi, Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam, Eshkol Regional Council Head Gadi Yarkoni, Hof Ashkelon Regional Council Head Itamar Revivo, Sdot Negev Regional Council Head Tamir Idan, and Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council Head Ofir Libstein. Also participating were PMO Dir.-Gen. Naama Schultz, Chief of Staff Dani Vesely, Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, Deputy Head of the National Security Council Eitan Ben David, and Diplomatic Advisor Yair Zivan.