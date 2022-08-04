A new born baby, just a few days old, was found abandoned in a cardboard box near the Treasures in the Walls Museum in Acre Thursday.

The infant was discovered by a passer-by who called the police. A Magen David Adom team evacuated him to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

The baby was uninjured apart from some bleeding in the umbilical cord area. He has been transferred to the maternity ward in good condition. Police have opened an investigation into the incident and are examining security footage to determine who abandoned the child..