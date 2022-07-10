On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden is due to arrive in Israel for a three-day visit, before continuing to other Middle-Eastern countries. Preparations are in full-swing, and Israeli politicians are naturally varied in their hopes and expectations regarding the trip.

On Sunday, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, leader of the extreme-left-wing political party Meretz, expressed his hope that Biden's visit would bring about advances in the Israel-Palestinian peace process.

"Biden's visit can and must bring about advances in the diplomatic process with the Palestinians," Horowitz wrote on Twitter.

"The calm in Gaza, the discussions between the Prime Minister and the President of the Palestinian Authority, the meeting between the Defense Minister and [Mahmoud Abbas] in Ramallah, all testify to the possibility of change," he continued.

"The United States, too, has returned to supporting Palestinians with an aid package worth 500 million dollars. Now we need to renew the negotiations toward a permanent settlement."

Last week, interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke on the phone with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, the first phone call between an Israeli premier and Abbas in five years.