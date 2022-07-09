A security alert has been issued for the Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas, the Stop Antisemitism organization has reported.

The FBI has identified a credible threat, the organization said.

As a result, Temple Beth-El has cancelled all services on Saturday, and the Jewish Federation of San Antonio is recommending all formal Jewish gatherings be suspended.

Fox 29 quoted that Jewish Federation of San Antonio as saying, "The Jewish Federation of San Antonio received information from the FBI identifying a potential threat to an unconfirmed Jewish community facility in the San Antonio area."

The Federation added that they notified all local synagogues and organizations, and recommended suspending all Jewish gatherings until further notice.

They will also be working closely with authorities to ensure the community's safety, Fox 29 added.