A suspected terrorist who was caught on security cameras carrying a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag set at least two vehicles on fire at the entrance to the Beth Yaacov synagogue in La Grande-Motte, France.

A gas balloon was in one of the vehicles, and as a result, both vehicles exploded and the flames reached the synagogue's doors.

One police officer was injured and evacuated to a hospital; there is no danger to his life.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced that the explosion is being investigated as a terror attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron said, "Our thoughts are with the congregation at the Grande-Motte synagogue and all the Jews in the country."

"Everything is being done to find the perpetrator of this terrorist act and protect places of worship. The fight against antisemitism is a constant battle, that of the united nation."

Yonathan Arfi, head of the CRIF organization for French Jewry, noted that the blast was timed to the Saturday morning Sabbath service. "This was not just an attack on a place of worship," he wrote. "This is an attempt to kill Jews."