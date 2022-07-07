The heads of the right-wing parties in the coalition have insisted that the illegal Bedouin outpost of Khan al-Ahmar be evacuated in line with Supreme Court rulings.

At the same time, some of their leftist colleagues insist on ignoring the ruling and leaving the houses on the ground.

According to Israel Hayom, a few days before the final deadline for the State to submit its response to the Supreme Court query of why the illegal outpost had not been evacuated, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope), Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) said the settlement should be demolished.

According to the offices of Sa'ar and Shaked, their stance has not changed, despite the diplomatic sensitivity of the matter and the fact that they are in a unity government led by interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid, whose party is on the center-left of the political map.

"The position of Minister Shaked is that we should evacuate the Khan," Shaked's office said.

Sa'ar's office said, "The Justice Minister's position has remained stable, with no change."

Liberman's office said, "During his term as Defense Minister, Minister Liberman ordered that Khan al-Ahmar be evacuated, and following his instruction, the IDF prepared an entire operation to evacuate it. The one who torpedoed the process 24 hours prior to the evacuation was [former Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud). At the time, Liberman requested from Netanyahu, who demanded that the evacuation be stopped, to receive proof in writing that it was indeed Netanyahu who issued this instruction, and that due to this the process was canceled. Minister Liberman has not changed his position, and he is in favor of the evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar."