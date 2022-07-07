According to spokesman for the United States Department of State, Ned Price, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to congratulate him on assuming the role of Prime Minister.

The Secretary reaffirmed the US's unwavering commitment to its partnership with Israel, Israel’s security, and countering shared threats, including those from Iran.

He also emphasized US support for a negotiated two-state solution, noting that President Biden is looking forward to celebrating the partnership with Israel during his upcoming visit.

Last week, Blinken issued a statement welcoming Israel's new interim prime minister.

The US State Department said, "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer our warmest congratulations to Yair Lapid on assuming the role of Prime Minister of Israel."

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with Prime Minister Lapid to bolster all aspects of the enduring U.S.-Israel partnership and to counter shared threats. At the same time, I would like to recognize outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for his leadership as Israel’s premier over the past year and thank him for his continued efforts as Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Religious Affairs," said Blinken.

"The bond between the United States and Israel has never been stronger."

"Israel has no better friend than the United States and our commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad," the statement continued. "The President and I look forward to further enhancing our vital bilateral partnership during his visit to Israel in July and beyond," said Blinken at the time.