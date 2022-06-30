France’s parliament has chosen Jewish lawyer Yael Braun-Pivet to serve as its first ever female speaker of the National Assembly.

Braun-Pivet, the 51-year old granddaughter of Jews who fled Eastern Europe for France in the 1930s, is a member of the centrals Ensemble coalition of President Emmanuel Macron, which recently lost its majority in parliamentary elections.

Braun-Pivet, who entered politics in 2017, is part of the legislature’s France-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group and has visited Israel three times.

The mother of five children is a former criminal lawyer who has also served as the president of the National Assembly Law commission and was previously the Minister of Overseas Territories.

As speaker of the National Assembly, Braun-Pivet is the fourth highest official in France next to the president, prime minister and speaker of the Senate.