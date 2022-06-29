Minister of Finance and Chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, Avigdor Liberman, is threatening to significantly delay the legislative process of dissolving the 24th Knesset in its second and third readings if the Metro Law is not approved, despite the opposition's stance against it.

"Yisrael Beiteynu voted against the Knesset dissolution law as a sign of protest that they are unable to reach agreements on the Metro Law and pass it in the second and third readings before the dissolution," Liberman wrote on his Twitter account.

He threatened to, "file hundreds of appeals against the measure and the absurdity called 'increasing party funding' before the money is transferred and make every effort to pass the law addressing traffic jams along the country's highways while addressing housing and employment challenges in Israel."

"At this moment, I expect, at the very least, all coalition MKs to put their political considerations aside and act solely for the benefit of the State," Liberman was quoted as saying.

Earlier today (Wednesday), the Knesset plenum approved on first reading the 24th Knesset Disbandment Bill submitted by MK Yoav Kish of the Likud.

74 MKs voted in favor of the measure against just five objectors. The proposal will now move to the Knesset committee, which will continue to deal with it in its second and third readings.

Coalition and Opposition lawmakers had previously reached an agreement on state funding for political campaigns during the upcoming election, increasing the funding per MK from NIS 1.4 million to NIS 1.66 million, amounting to a total of extra 30 million shekels, raising the total to NIS 200 million.

The explanatory memorandum to the proposal reads: "Due to hosting five elections [in three years], political parties face considerable difficulty in managing public resources allocated to them by law. These resources are intended for the use of parties for longer periods of time in-between elections, and therefore Knesset factions will be given larger sums in return for their financing common expenses."

The Coalition and Opposition parties narrowed the possible election dates down to October 25 and November 1. The final choice will be made while the bill is being prepared for its second and third readings.

The sides also agreed that a proposal to ban an individual under indictment from becoming prime minister, a measure aimed at barring Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a new government, will not be put to a vote during the current session.