Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Friday met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for the first time since the coalition fell apart.

In an interview with Rina Matzliah, Shaked said that the "chance of an alternative government have dropped to nil, and we are going to elections."

According to her, if Bennett decides not to run in the coming elections, Shaked herself will head the Yamina party - despite the fact that Bennett would prefer that Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana head the party instead.

Channel 12 News reported that Shaked will clarify that she does not rule out sitting with the Likud and MK Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the first option, from her perspective, and that she will try to provide a solution for all the Israelis who on the one hand were not happy with the current government, but on the other hand do not want to vote for Likud or Religious Zionism.

The greatest question is whether the number of people who believe in Shaked's message is great enough for the party to pass the electoral threshold.