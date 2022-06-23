Following Wednesday’s approval in a preliminary reading of the bill dissolving the Knesset, representatives of the coalition and the opposition are discussing the election date and are approaching a compromise to hold the election on or around November 1, Kan 11 News reported.

According to the report, MKs Yariv Levin and Yoav Kisch from the Likud want the elections to take place during October, while coalition chairman MK Boaz Toporovsky asked, on behalf of the coalition, for the elections to be held in mid-November.

The date has not yet been finalized, and the parties are linking the agreement on the election date to agreements regarding the advancement of legislation until the official dissolution of the Knesset.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Knesset plenum approved in preliminary readings 11 bills for its dissolution. The chairman of the Knesset House Committee, MK Nir Orbach, informed the coalition that he would not convene the committee to advance the legislation to dissolve the Knesset right away, as he wants to allow time for contacts on the formation of an alternative government.

The coalition, meanwhile, is trying to advance the law forbidding a person with a criminal indictment from forming a government, despite the fact that most members of the Yamina party, with the exception of Shirley Pinto, oppose it.