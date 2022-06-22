An international Holocaust remembrance conference is taking place this week in Sweden.

Running from June 20 to 23, 300 international researchers, experts, diplomats and politicians have gathered in Stockholm to collaborate on Holocaust research and education.

As President of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), Sweden is hosting the international Plenary Session. The conference is focusing on fulfilling the promises made at the 2021 Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism.

“There are very few remaining Holocaust survivors who can share their experiences with us. We need international collaboration, dialogue and education for remembrance, and to counter the antisemitic and antidemocratic forces that are growing around the world,” Swedish Minister for Culture Jeanette Gustafsdotter said.

As president of the IHRA, which compromises 35 member countries working together for Holocaust remembrance, research and education, Sweden’s focus is to follow up on the commitments made by 60 delegations at the Malmö Forum and to strengthen the IHRA as an organization.

“I have promised survivors to do what I can as prime minister – and as a human being – for Holocaust remembrance and combating antisemitism today. I intend to keep that promise. The presidency of the IHRA, the Malmö Forum and the coming museum about Sweden and the Holocaust are all important parts of these efforts,” said former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, who led the country until November 2021.