The UN's special envoy to the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, known for her extreme positions against the State of Israel, has escalated her rhetoric and published an unbelievable post that combines antisemitic rhetoric with a rewriting of Holocaust history.

In a post she published on her Facebook account, Albanese called on the German people to absolve themselves of the burden of guilt and historical responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi regime.

According to her, modern Germany's attempt to atone for the past through steadfast support for the State of Israel does not stem from sincere remorse, but from a historical superiority syndrome that has never been addressed, and serves as a "convenient mask" to be reaccepted by the international community.

Albanese did not limit herself to attacking Germany. "The Western club accepted them because they proved themselves capable of tolerating certain members of the group that were previously 'undesirable,' and so they accepted the Jews, but not all of them. They learned that to survive in this world they must be superior. No longer a fragile minority. No longer a people in exile. No longer the people of the book. But the chosen people. 'Chosen to rule?' one might wonder when looking at what Israel has become."

Later in her remarks Albanese claimed that Germany does not respect Jews who are not Zionist and that it behaves as a socially disturbed state that enacts discriminatory laws, while calling on its citizens to free themselves from the obligation to Israel.

This is not the first time Albanese has provoked an international storm and presented extreme views. Last February, during an official conference of the Al Jazeera network held in Doha, Qatar, Albanese bluntly declared that the State of Israel is "the common enemy of humanity" --a harsh statement that led to a wave of condemnations from senior officials and leaders in several European countries, some of whom even demanded her removal from her post.