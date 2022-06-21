The Knesset Presidium on Tuesday morning approved for a vote by the Knesset plenum a bill to dissolve the Knesset.

The bill will be brought for a vote on Wednesday, subject to approval by the Knesset Committee.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is continuing his usual work from his office in Tel Aviv.

As part of his weekly meetings Tuesday morning, Bennett met with the Shabak (Israel Security Agency) chief, and later will meet with the chief of the Mossad, the head of the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate, and others.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) that the excise tax will be lowered by half a shekel, and that the reduction will be extended by another four months.

He added, "These were processes which we began before the Knesset's dissolution. There will not be an economy of elections."