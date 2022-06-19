A 49-year-old Israeli tourist from the Sharon region drowned last Friday in Sharm el-Sheikh in the southern Sinai Peninsula, while on vacation with her husband.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has been notified and is assisting in transferring the woman's body back to Israel for burial.

Two days ago, 47-year-old Oren Barzilai collapsed and died during a basketball game in Bulgaria. "We are shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of the company's employee, Oren Barzilai, and we send our condolences to his wife, who is also a company employee, and share in the family's grief. May his memory be blessed," the Clal insurance company said in a statement.

The game in which Barzilai participated was part of a basketball tournament pitting companies against each other, in which about 400 Israelis from various Israeli companies participated. Barzilai's cause of death has not yet been determined, and he apparently had no background illness.