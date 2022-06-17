A painting worth upwards of $60,000 that was looted by the Nazis from the father of a Dutch resistance fighter has been returned to the now 101-year old woman 78 years after it was stolen.

The 1683 painting by Dutch master Caspar Netscher had been stored in a bank by the woman’s father after the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands. But it was stolen from him in 1944 by the Germans, the Daily Mail reported.

Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck, a member of the Dutch resistance during World War II, had thought she would never see the painting again.

Now that she has been reunited with it, she plans on selling it to provide money for her descendants.

The Netscher painting is of a seated man named Steven Wolters, and had been in the Arnhem, Netherlands home of Bischoff van Heemskerck’s father, a doctor who went into hiding after resisting Nazi orders. Before hiding, he stored it and 13 other paintings in a bank vault, thinking they would be safe there. Four years later, the Nazis confiscated them.

The London Commission for Looted Art in Europe found the painting last year and returned it to Bischoff van Heemskerck.

