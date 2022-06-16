The Jewish Agency announced Thursday that it has selected Doron Almog, a former IDF general, to serve as the agency’s next chairman.

Almog, who achieved the rank of Major General in the IDF, is a recipient of the Israel Prize’s lifetime achievement award for his work with Aleh, a youth village Almog founded to assist the handicapped.

A former officer in the paratrooper brigade, Almog led an Israeli force during the 1976 Entebbe Operation to free Israeli hostages held by terrorists in Uganda. Six years later, he commanded the 35th Paratroopers Brigade in the First Lebanon War.

In the mid-1980s, Almog led the Shaldag Unit during the airlift of Ethiopian Jews from war-torn Sudan.

Almog will replace Yaakov Hagoel, acting chairman of the Jewish Agency since 2021.

The previous Jewish Agency chairman, Isaac Herzog, vacated the position that year after he was elected president.