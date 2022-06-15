Boston entrepreneur Michael L. Tichnor was elected president of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) this week.

“I am honored and humbled to take on this most meaningful role at AJC, an organization which exemplifies courage, strength, diplomacy and action,” Tichnor said. “From its founding in 1906, AJC has stood up for the Jewish people and Israel time and time again, and today is no different. The founders of AJC used the motto ‘Let us prove strong for the sake of our people.’ During these complex, threatening and challenging times, I know that AJC leaders and supporters join me in saying that ‘we must prove strong for the sake of our people, our children and grandchildren.’”

Tichnor will succeed Harriet Schleifer, whose three-year term as AJC president ended with the conclusion of the AJC Global Forum.

“Few lay leaders know AJC inside and out as well as Michael does. At a time of transition here, this knowledge, as well as the high esteem in which he’s held by both volunteers and staff, couldn’t be more timely and needed,” AJC CEO David Harris said. “If ever there was the right person for the right moment, it’s Michael Tichnor. AJC’s future is in the best of hands.”

Tichnor has been involved with AJC for more than 20 years,” according to the organization. He began his involvement in 1997, joined the AJC New England Region Board in 2002, was elected regional president in 2009. He also served on the AJC Board of Governors and on the Executive Council as Chair of Regional Offices.

Tichnor, who founded a commercial and industrial real estate company in Southern New England, has also been involved with other Jewish organizations in Boston, including Congregation Or Atid as its founder and first president, Metrowest Jewish Day School, and OneinForty, an organization that raises awareness of the increased cancer risks caused by genetic defects amongst Ashkenazi Jews.