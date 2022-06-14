In light of the recent increase in cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health on Monday evening recommended that masks be worn in enclosed spaces and in particular at gatherings.

The Ministry said this would reduce infection in the community and protect at-risk populations and the elderly, who are particularly vulnerable to severe morbidity and to death from the virus.

“In recent days, there has been a very sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Israel, and with it, there has also been a jump in serious illness. In a situation where the economy is completely open, routine is maintained and there are no restrictions - the personal responsibility for the care of each and every one of us arises,” the Ministry of Health said.

As such, the Ministry asked Israelis to make sure to wear a mask in enclosed spaces, as an act of solidarity and caring for others.

"Wearing a mask is a simple operation, the discomfort is marginal compared to the contribution and the ability to go through this increase with a minimum of serious illnesses and deaths. We must all be careful - take care of ourselves and others," the Ministry of Health stressed.

A long line of studies from around the world have demonstrated that the use of face masks in enclosed spaces significantly reduces the risk for the individual to be infected with the coronavirus or to infect others if they carry the virus.

In this context, it is very important to ensure proper wearing of the mask - full coverage of the mouth and nose and proper sealing, continuously, in enclosed spaces.