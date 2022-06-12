The remains of an unidentified woman were found in northern Israel Sunday, Israel Police announced Sunday evening.

Officers made the discovery as part of the ongoing searches for a missing reported missing a week and a half ago.

Earlier this month, Sapir Nahum, a 24-year-old mother of two and resident of the northern city of Acre (Akko) was reported missing, after security cameras filmed Nahum entering the car of her ex-boyfriend, Wahl Halayla.

Nahum was last seen dropping her daughter off at a preschool.

The disappearance was reported after Nahum sued Halayla for child support.

Shortly after Nahum’s disappearance, police arrested the 34-year-old Halayla.

A Tiktok user popular among Israeli Arab viewers, Halayla has gained notoriety for his anti-police and anti-Jewish videos, including a recent video recorded of Halayla bringing a horse and cart into a Jewish neighborhood on the Sabbath while verbally assaulting passersby.

A convicted felon, Halayla served prison sentences for multiple offenses, including armed robbery.

Arrested shortly after Nahum’s disappearance was reported, Halayla was later released, only to be taken into custody against. He has denied any involvement in Nahum’s disappearance.