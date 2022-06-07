Tasmania is set to become the fourth Australian state to ban the public display of Nazi symbols, SBS News reported.

Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland have already begun the process to outlaw the swastika and other hate symbols.

The Tasmanian government announced it will introduce a bill to outlaw swastikas and other hate symbols.

The measure will still allow Nazi symbols to be used for historical and educational purposes, and will also include exemptions for Hindus and Buddhists whose use of the swastika for religious purposes long predates the creation of the Nazi symbol.

"Our government strongly condemns the display and sale of these symbols when used for hate and fear," Tasmania’s Attorney-General Elise Archer said on Sunday. "This is an issue that is deeply concerning to me as attorney-general as well as many Tasmanians."

Arched added that she will be consulting with community groups for input on the details of the legislation and will also be examining the measures proposed by the other states.

In September 2021, Victoria became the first state in the country to ban the public display of the swastika and other Nazi symbols.

The new law was part of a comprehensive package of reforms designed to eliminate “hateful behavior” and discrimination based on race, religion, orientation, illness, or disability.

In February, New South Wales announced a move to implement similar legislation. The proposed regulation would create a maximum penalty of $5,500 or a six month prison term for publicly displaying a Nazi symbol.

Queensland followed in May, saying it planned to ban the public display of the swastika and other hate symbols, making the offense a criminal act.

The measure was enacted as part of a group of recommendations made by a governmental committee examining incitement and hate crime.