US Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) on Thursday displayed multiple firearms on camera during a House Judiciary hearing on a bill that seeks to curb gun violence.

The hearing was held to debate HR-7910, the "Protecting Our Kids Act," which seeks to "increase the age limit on the purchase of certain firearms, prevent gun trafficking, modernize the prohibition on untraceable firearms, encourage the safe storage of firearms."

Steube, who represents the state's 17th congressional district, spoke at the hearing via video conference from his home.

The congressman said that Democrats want to take away Americans' constitutional right under the Second Amendment to bear arms.

Steube ripped President Joe Biden's recent comments on gun control and then proceeded to display multiple handguns.

"Don't let them fool you that they're not attempting to take away your ability to purchase handguns," Steube said. "They are using the magazine ban to do it."

The guns that Steube displayed included a Sig Sauer P365 XL, which he said he carries every day to protect himself, family and home.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) then said, "I hope the gun is not loaded", to which Steube replied, "I'm at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns."