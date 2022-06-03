CNN is introducing new guidelines meant to address the overuse of its breaking news banner.

Axios reported on Thursday that CNN's new boss, Chris Licht, had added a "Breaking News” guideline to CNN’s stylebook.

“We are truth-tellers, focused on informing, not alarming our viewers,” he said in the note obtained by Axios. "You’ve already seen far less of the 'Breaking News' banner across our programming."

Licht said he agrees with complaints from "people both inside and outside the organization" that the network overuses the "Breaking News" banner.

"It has become such a fixture on every channel and network that its impact has become lost on the audience," he wrote.

To address the issue, CNN bureau chief Sam Feist has led a team in building out "Breaking News" guidelines for CNN's stylebook, per the note.

"It certainly will need tweaks, so we are open to feedback, but this is a great starting point to try to make “Breaking News” mean something BIG is happening," Licht wrote.

Noting that the network is focused on "informing" and the truth, he said, "The tenor of our voice holistically has to reflect that."

"[W]e must be vital, relevant, and respected – and how we show up for our audiences, in every story, in every part of the country, and around the world, matters."