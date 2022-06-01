IAF fighter jets intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle near Mount Saggi in the Negev earlier this week.

The UAV was discovered and tracked continuously until it was intercepted after crossing into Israel from Egypt.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the UAV was an unarmed Egyptian aircraft, which lost control due to a malfunction and crossed into Israel. Fighter jets intercepted the aircraft after coordination with the Egyptians.

The Defense establishment prevented publication of the incident for two days due to sensitivity towards the Egyptian side in such cases.