The central Italian region of Tuscany announced that it has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

The adoption of the definition was aided in part by the Italy-Israel Association of Livorno that mobilized politicians from all levels to support the measure, the Shalom news site of Rome’s Jewish community reported.

An event took place in Guardistallo to celebrate the adoption of the definition. Participants included Guardistallo Mayor Sandro Ceccarelli; Elisa Tozzi and Vittorio Fantozzi,, the regional councillors who put forward the motion on the definition; national deputies Andrea Romano, Manfredi Potenti and Giovanni Donzelli; national vice president of Adei Carla Guastalla; and the president of the Jewish community of Rome Alex Zarfati.

The president of the Italy-Israel Association said that there are three steps needed with the adoption of the definition.

First, it needs to be adopted by local communities and then adopted at higher levels, regionally, nationally and internationally.

Second, the definition needs to be endorsed by all political sides, not just one party.

Third, all the principles of the definition must be adhered to, not just that antisemitism is the hatred of the Jews, but that the rest of the definition, including the right of self-determination of the Jewish people, must be followed.