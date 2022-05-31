Canada’s government on Monday tabled new firearm-control legislation which would impose a national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns, The Canadian Press reported.

The government said the bill would also allow for the removal of gun licenses from people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking.

The government plans to fight gun smuggling and trafficking by increasing criminal penalties, providing more tools to investigate firearms crimes and strengthening border measures.

In addition, the bill would create a new "red flag" law allowing courts to require that people considered a danger to themselves or others surrender their firearms to police.

The government said the measure would guard the safety of those applying through the process, often women in danger of domestic abuse, by protecting their identities.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino presented the bill, C-21, in the House of Commons Monday.

"The bill we just tabled represents a milestone amidst a long and difficult battle which takes place on our streets every single day," Mendicino said at a news conference, according to CBC. "It's a battle which has claimed too many lives, leaving empty chairs at the dinner table, and empty desks in our classrooms."

The legislation comes after a number of mass shootings in the United States, including the most recent shooting at an elementary school that killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in response to the massacre that Canadians are "remarkably united" in wanting to reduce gun violence at home.

Prior to the presentation of the bill, the House unanimously voted in favor of a motion expressing its horror at the Uvalde shooting and condolences to the family, friends and communities of the victims.