Iran's Fars news agency published on Sunday the names of five Israeli businessmen it claimed are "in hiding" because they are known to Iranian intelligence agencies.

The publication comes as Iran threatens to retaliate for the assassination of an IRGC commander last week.

The article is titled “Zionists who must live in secret,” and claims that the five and their families are followed day and night by Iranian agents.

The five were identified as former head of the IDF Intelligence Directorate and founder and chairman of Nyotron Information Security and Spire Security Solutions, Amos Malka; cybersecurity expert and Cylus CEO Amir Levental, former senior officer in the IDF’s 8200 intelligence unit and Analiza Education Center CEO Gal Ganot, former 8200 officer and tech executive Inbal Arieli; and cyber expert Amit Meltzer.

The report called them "experts in the field of military, security, defense, cyber and technology of the interim Zionist regime," and stated that they had taken part in "sabotage against Islamic countries and the assassination of activists of the Islamic Resistance."

A picture of the five with the word "wanted" was published with the article.

An Iranian general accused Israel of carrying out last week’s assassination of an officer from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force in Tehran, vowing Iran would take revenge against “the Zionists”.

Major General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, met with the family of Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei on Monday, offering his condolences and pledging to take revenge against those responsible for Khodaei’s death.

“God willing, we will take revenge on our enemies," Salami said, accusing Israel of carrying out the assassination, according to a report by Iran’s IRNA media outlet.

“The martyrs slain by the Zionists are very high-ranking martyrs with a much higher status, because they were martyred by the worst people, and God willing, we will take our revenge for his death on our enemies.”

On Monday, Israel’s National Security Council issued a travel advisory, warning Israelis against traveling to Turkey and other states bordering Iran, citing Tehran’s recent threats.