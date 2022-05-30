Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has appointed a new chief of staff and a new foreign policy adviser, the Prime Minister’s Office announced Monday, following a pair of high-level resignations earlier this month.

In a statement released Monday morning, the Prime Minister’s Office said Bennett has tapped attorney Eden Bizman as his new chief of staff. Bennett has also selected his Foreign Media Adviser, Keren Hajioff to serve as his new foreign policy adviser.

The appointments come after Bennett’s previous chief of staff and long-time aide, Tal Gan-Zvi, and foreign policy adviser Shimrit Meir, abruptly resigned from the Prime Minister’s Office earlier this month.

Bizman, 36, currently serves as Deputy Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, and previously served as Deputy Director General in the office of the State Comptroller and Public Ombudsman. He has also served as head of the State Comptroller's staff and a senior adviser to the Education Minister.

He holds a bachelor's degree in law and a master's degree in business administration from Bar-Ilan University.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not specify a date when Bizman will replace Gan-Zvi, but vowed that the “an orderly transition” would take place “in the coming days”.

Keren Hajioff, a 32-year-old immigrant from the UK who moved to Israel in 2009, will serve as Special Adviser for Foreign Affairs and Communications, after having previously served as Spokesperson of the Northern Command and Head of the Public Diplomacy in the IDF. She currently serves as the Prime Minister’s adviser for foreign media. She holds a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in political communications from Bar-Ilan University.