Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s chief of staff, Tal Gan-Zvi announced Monday plans to resign.

Gan-Zvi, who has worked as an advisor to Bennett since his entry into politics in 2012, said that he will step down in the next few weeks.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Gan-Zvi’s resignation was accepted.

Gan-Zvi, a long-time Bennett loyalist, is considered a confidant of MK Nir Orbach (Yamina).

Israel National News has learned that in closed talks, Orbach, who has expressed reservations about the current coalition government, vowed to remain in the government because of his ties to Gan-Zvi.

“I won’t leave the coalition because I am obliged to Tal Gan-Zvi.”

The resignation comes two and a half weeks after another key Bennett adviser, Shimrit Meir, announced her departure.

Meir, a former journalist and Middle East affairs expert who advised Bennett on foreign policy, is set to leave the Prime Minister’s Office on June 1st.