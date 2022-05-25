Dozens of graves in the Jewish and Catholic areas of a municipal cemetery in Germany were desecrated.

An unknown group of vandals knocked over a large number of headstones at the municipal cemetery in Köthen in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

The vandalism caused a significant amount of damage to the graves.

According Juedische Allgemeine, the repair cost was estimated at being in the range of more than 10,000 euros ($10,600 USD).

An investigation into the vandalism is being overseen by the public prosecutor’s office in Dessau-Roßlau, a city which is connected to Köthen, with police working to identify whoever was behind the incident.

So far, police have not identified any of the perpetrators and are looking to the public for help with any information they might have.