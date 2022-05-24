Ahead of the vote on the "From Uniform to University" Law, Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday night proposed to the opposition that the scholarship for IDF veterans be increased to 75% funding and asked the opposition to accept the proposal.

The Likud is leaning towards accepting the compromise.

"The last few days have been difficult for me as someone who grew up in the defense establishment, as the one who heads it today as Defense Minister. IDF soldiers have never been part of the political game - and I think everyone should stand and look at themselves and ask 'how did we get here?'" Gantz said.

"Some tell me that I should withdraw the debate - that I am harming the Likud, and I am portrayed as acting for the benefit of the soldiers. I decided to put an end to this. My goal is not to harm the Likud but to strengthen the IDF soldiers and maintain the integrity of the government. Therefore, I propose to accept the reservation also proposed by the opposition and raise the amount of the scholarship to 75%,” he continued.

"This is a proposal that increases what the combatant IDF soldiers have ever received. Most of all, this is a good proposal, which serves Israeli society," the Defense Minister added.

"I am sending wounded soldiers to the battlefield in the name of the state. I am not prepared to harm all of Israeli society in the Knesset and to damage the important trust in the IDF. I'm not prepared for politics to hurt the IDF," he stated.