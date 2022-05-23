Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the Likud party's opposition to the bill which would provide scholarships to discharged IDF soldiers during the weekly Likud faction meeting Monday.

"I tell Lapid, Bennett and Gantz - get rid of the Zoabis already," Netanyahu said. "If you fail to pass this without our votes, we'll just pass it as soon as our government is sworn in, which will be soon."

Netanyahu attacked the government: "Instead of giving 100% to the soldiers, Bennett and Lapid are busy giving huge sums to terrorist supporters, haters of Israel and everyone who comes and blackmails them. We see a government that is concerned with only one thing - its survival. As Lapid once said: "What we saw this week are politicians who are only concerned with themselves. Their only occupation is what will get what at the expense of whom."

"This government is wasting huge sums of money just to survive. Every hour Bennett sits in the [prime minister's] chair costs the citizens of Israel about ten million shekels. Every minute they charge Israeli citizens exorbitant prices. While Bennett and Lapid do everything to survive and keep their chars, they do nothing about the cost of living. Fuel is soaring, electricity is soaring, apartment prices are skyrocketing like they have never skyrocketed - 17% a year.

He said, "They are doing nothing and are just busy handing out money to terrorist supporters. Yesterday they gave hundreds of millions to Zoabi, last week they gave 200 million to Ahmad Tibi and earlier they gave 50 billion to Mansour Abbas. But when it comes to giving full scholarships to our soldiers, as we did, at a negligible cost of NIS 50 million, suddenly they have no money. That's the total amount they spent on renovating Bennett's house in Ra'anana, that's a thousandth of what they gave to Mansour Abbas, that's a quarter of what they gave to Tibi."

"Suddenly they need the Likud. Do not preach morality to us, put your hand in the pockets of Zoabi, Tibi and Mansour Abbas, and bring from them the 100% that our soldiers deserve. A government that needs the opposition to provide for soldiers because it depends on supporters of terrorism, it certainly cannot fight terrorism," he said,